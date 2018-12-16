A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple on a farm in Bonnievale in the Langeberg area of the Western Cape‚ who were in their 70s.

Western Cape police said on Sunday: “Local detectives worked around the clock and arrested a 33-year-old male.”

On Friday‚ Bonnievale police were alerted to an abandoned vehicle along a dirt road.

On further investigation‚ they went to the Sandfontein farm where they discovered the bodies of the elderly couple.

After originally saying they had been shot‚ the SAPS said on Sunday: "It is believed the victims were hacked with a sharp object."

“This morning‚ Bonnievale detectives arrested the suspect in McGregor‚ another rural town which is not far from the murder scene. The suspect was found in possession of one of the couple’s missing items‚” said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“As the investigation continues‚ more arrests could be on the cards‚” said Potelwa.

Although police did not name the couple‚ the victim’s brother shared the family’s sadness.

Wikus Steyn took to Facebook on Friday to say his eldest brother‚ Piet‚ and his wife Elmien‚ were humble and had a great love for their children and grandchildren.

“They will be remembered by many for their hard work‚ but mostly for their hospitality‚” he wrote from Malawi‚ where he is working.

“I forgive those who did this terrible deed.”