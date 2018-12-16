A deal is imminent‚ says Edcon CEO - refuting fears of business collapse

The newspaper reported that the retailer was debt-laden and required R2-billion in emergency funding.

Pattison‏ said: "Edcon has been with this risk for some time. We are close to a deal to fix the business."

He added‚ "Edcon has not ‘crashed’. The Group had a great sales day yesterday (15 December 2018) with sales up on last year."

He indicated the recapitalisation deal would be announced soon.