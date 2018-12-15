Three years ago it came under fire from one of its own‚ and this week the SAS Drakensberg was damaged again when a frigate ran into it in Simon's Town harbour.

The 32-year-old fleet supply ship was tied up when the arms deal frigate SAS Spioenkop hit it on Thursday.

Both vessels sustained minor damage above the waterline‚ said SA Navy spokesman Commander Greyling van den Berg.

“The damage will not affect either the ship's watertight integrity‚” he said.

“The cause of the incident is to be investigated and a board of inquiry will be established to determine circumstances that led to the incident.”