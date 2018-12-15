Nkosi Mandla Mandela‚ Nelson Mandela’s oldest grandchild‚ and his wife Rabia have revealed the names of their twin babies born in Cape Town earlier this month.

This was done after a traditional introduction and welcoming ceremony at Mvezo Komkhulu in the Eastern Cape.

The Mandelas have named their son Ntanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela and their daughter Nkosazana Nonhlanhla Hannah Mandela.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce today our daughter’s names and she is named after my maternal grandmother‚ Anna Mosehle‚ whom we love and adore. Our daughter is truly privileged to be held in the arms of her great grandmother.

“Our son’s names are Mntanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela. He is named after my grandfather‚ Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela‚ who was given the name Rolihlahla here in Mvezo at birth. We are happy that another Rolihlahla will run the hilltops and riverbanks of the Great Mbhashe River‚” the couple said.

According to their father‚ the twins arrived in Mvezo in good health and spirit‚ amid a buzz of excitement and joy from community members.

“We are overjoyed and humbled that on this special anniversary day that Mvezo bid final farewell to its most illustrious son‚ the Great Place formally welcomes home newly-born Mandela twins. It is a true testimony to God Almighty's hand in the cycle of life‚ and that the legacy lives on‚” said Mandela.

Struggle icon Nelson Mandela‚ who died on December 5‚ 2013‚ was laid to rest in Qunu on this day five years ago.

He said the family felt honoured.

“We pray for the health and wellbeing of our twins. They have brought great joy to us and we are honoured to share that joy with Mvezo‚ South Africa and the world today.”

The Mandela couple now have three children. Their first born‚ Mntwanenkosi Mandela Ikraam Mandela‚ was born in May last year.

Mandela said the arrival of the twins in Mvezo was also the crowning glory of the celebration of the Nelson Mandela Centennial Celebration Year (1918-2018).

“We give thanks and reverence to Allah God Almighty and honour our parents and all generations before them through whom we have come and because of whom the tree of life sprouts forth. We are truly thankful and blessed.”

He said the twins were picking up weight well and were expected to “thrive on the fresh air‚ tranquillity and magic that the Great Place offers”.

On Friday‚ the twins were apparently taken to the local Nosekeni Nongaphi Mandela Clinic for their weekly check-up.

The clinic was opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa on International Nelson Mandela Day on July 18 2018.

“Today‚ the arrival of the twins raise the Mandela name so the legacy can live on through generations to come. The legacy lives on and the dream shall never die‚” Mandela said.