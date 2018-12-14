Coega tender row: Health official guilty
Mlamli Tuswa solicited a bribe and paid company exorbitant rates
Health department infrastructure boss Mlamli Tuswa has been found guilty of soliciting a bribe, arranging a R30,000 salary for a friend in exchange for lucrative Coega tenders and paying a Port Elizabeth company exorbitant rates to change light bulbs at health facilities in the Eastern Cape.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.