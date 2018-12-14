Coega tender row: Health official guilty

Mlamli Tuswa solicited a bribe and paid company exorbitant rates

Health department infrastructure boss Mlamli Tuswa has been found guilty of soliciting a bribe, arranging a R30,000 salary for a friend in exchange for lucrative Coega tenders and paying a Port Elizabeth company exorbitant rates to change light bulbs at health facilities in the Eastern Cape.

