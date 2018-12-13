News

Victor Manyati back in court on funeral policy fraud charge

By Devon Koen - 13 December 2018

Victor Manyati, who survived a bid to have him removed as a councillor for the DA on Tuesday, was back in court on Wednesday – this time to hear when his fraud case will go to trial.

