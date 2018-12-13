On Thursday‚ the commission said in a statement it "is deeply concerned by the ongoing public statements by political leaders and members of the public which have the potential of causing harm to the right to security of persons. They also damage social cohesion and undermine national unity in this country."

While the commission promoted and defended the right of freedom of expression‚ it said this right did not extend to rhetoric which was hurtful and divisive.

"The commission is of the view that the utterances by Mr Mngxitama go beyond the legally permissible limits of free speech‚ hence the decision to institute action in the Equality Court against him."