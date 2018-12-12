Watson: I saw nothing wrong
The former EP Rugby boss made the claim in his plea explanation in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, when he also learnt that he would be facing an additional charge.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.