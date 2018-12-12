On the day the parents of slain Sydenham boy Miguel Louw began a frantic search for their son‚ the man accused of his murder thought the abduction was a joke.

This is what Mohammed Ebrahim‚ 43‚ told the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday during cross-examination by state prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay.

“My sister showed me a post on crime stop saying the boy was missing ... I thought it was a joke because‚ you know‚ the media always says false things‚” Ebrahim said.