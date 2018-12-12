HIV kids battle to get treatment
Obstacles to accessing life-saving drugs in metro
As the principal author, Williams highlighted the shortage of staff – including staff comfortable in dealing with children – as a major barrier to children accessing anti-retroviral medication in the metro.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.