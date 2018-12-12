Arrest after death in gang crossfire
One of the suspected gangsters who allegedly shot dead a woman walking home after a church service in Helenvale just more than a week ago has been arrested.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.