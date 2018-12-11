State backs move to ban old SA flag
‘It is a symbol that promotes white racial supremacy’
The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Equality Court application was launched in February and, last week, specialist state law adviser Theresa Molomoitime Ross filed an affidavit on behalf of the justice department.
