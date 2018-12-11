News

SMMes poised to start R21m drain clean-up

By Siyamtanda Capa - 11 December 2018

The council approved a R21m amendment to its capital and operating budgets in the departments of infrastructure and engineering, as well as roads and transport.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X