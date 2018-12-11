CCTV footage shows the killer of three-year-old Courtney Pieters carrying her body along busy Cape Town streets before dumping it.

The footage‚ handed in by the prosecution during Saunders' trial at the high court in Cape Town‚ shows Mortimer Saunders carrying Courtney's body through Epping in a plastic bag.

Saunders will be sentenced in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Pearl Mantame convicted the self-confessed killer last month.

Courtney’s murder‚ in her home in Elsies River in May 2017‚ received wide media coverage and shone the spotlight on the scourge of crime in her neighbourhood.

Then-president Jacob Zuma visited her family and expressed disgust at Saunders' behaviour.

"That a man who stays here can rape the child‚ kill the child in the bedroom … and break every bone to make the child fit in a plastic bag … it shows something has gone wrong‚" Zuma said.

Saunders was a tenant in her home at the time‚ and was friends with Courtney’s father‚ Aaron Fourie.

The little girl was in the care of her six-year-old brother.