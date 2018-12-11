The man who murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Cape Town in 2017 was sentenced to two life terms on Tuesday.

Onlookers in the high court in Cape Town erupted in applause and cheers when Judge Pearl Mantame handed down sentence on Mortimer Saunders.

Mantame said the two sentences‚ for rape and murder‚ would run consecutively.

She convicted the self-confessed killer last month.

Courtney’s murder‚ in her home in Elsies River in May 2017‚ received wide media coverage and shone the spotlight on the scourge of crime in her neighbourhood.

Then-president Jacob Zuma visited her family and expressed disgust at Saunders’ behaviour.

“That a man who stays here can rape the child‚ kill the child in the bedroom … and break every bone to make the child fit in a plastic bag … it shows something has gone wrong‚” said Zuma.

Saunders was a tenant in her home at the time‚ and was friends with Courtney’s father‚ Aaron Fourie. The little girl was in the care of her six-year-old brother.