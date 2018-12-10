No cabinet pay rise on the cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet will not see salary increases next year after he rejected a recommendation for a 4% increase for all public office-bearers.

His office said on Saturday that his deputy David Mabuza – along with all ministers and deputy ministers – would see no salary increase.

A 4% increase for public office-bearers had been recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

“President Ramaphosa’s decision not to follow the commission’s recommendations is informed by the imperative that the state be considerate‚ responsive and demonstrate restraint‚ especially during periods of economic hardship‚ when determining the level of salary increases for public representatives‚” his spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will not see her salary of over R2.7m a year rise.

It will be no different for National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise and their deputies. No premier will get an increase, nor will MECs in all nine provinces, or provincial legislature speakers.

“The president appreciates that [the] government must implement and demonstrate its commitment to exercising prudence‚” Diko said.

The pay of all judges, including those of the Constitutional Court, will go up by 2.5% from April 1 2018. Magistrates will get 4% increases.

Ramaphosa’s announcement comes after Cosatu called on the president not to approve the salary increases amid tough economic challenges.