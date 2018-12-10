Foxy moves win aid for pitbulls

Algoa FM DMB show content producer Carol Ann Kelleher and dance partner Andrew Serfontein foxtrotted their way to the bank with a cash prize of R10,000 in aid of the Animal Welfare Society after winning 2018’s Sway in the Bay competition at the Feather Market Centre on Friday.

