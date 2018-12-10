The Institute of Race Relations has predicted that the ANC will attract around 59% of the votes in the national elections next year.

The organisation said on Monday it took a snap poll to assess‚ among other things‚ the favourability of the ANC‚ EFF and DA ahead of the national elections‚ which are likely to be held in May 2019.

According to the results‚ the ANC was projected to emerge with 59% of the vote‚ the DA with 22% and the EFF with 10%. This is based on a 69% voter turnout.

The IRR said the governing party was the only one of the three to increase its favourability rating since September 2018.

"That pattern is reflected in the party favourability ratings‚ which has 54% of respondents somewhat or very favourable towards the ANC (up from 53% in September); 28% somewhat or very favourable towards the DA (down from 34% in September) and 21% somewhat or very favourable towards the EFF (down from 28% in September)‚” the organisation said.

It also predicted that no party would hold a majority in Gauteng‚ meaning a coalition scenario was likely.