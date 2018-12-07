Port Elizabeth attorney and wife accused of fraud

Port Elizabeth attorney Phillip Masiza and his wife, Tiny Nomsa Masiza, who are accused of fraud and theft, were granted bail of R5,000 and R10,000 each in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The couple are accused of scamming Port Elizabeth businessman Greg Billings out of R950,000.

Nomsa was placed under house arrest until the matter is finalized as she is also out on bail for another matter.

They are accused of participating in the fake sale of a house in Burt Drive and in the process conning Billings.

The house was allegedly owned by former ANC boss Zandisile Qupe. It is alleged that Tiny posed as an estate agent selling the house to Billings.

Money to the tune of R950,000 was paid into the Masiza Inc Trust Account between March and May 2017.