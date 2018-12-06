News

Pound stays closed in payment row

By Siyamtanda Capa - 06 December 2018

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s only animal pound will remain closed after the DA’s motion to have the city pay all money owed to the SPCA was shot down by councillors.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X