IPTS bus commuters have to pay more
In a report tabled by mayor Mongameli Bobani in council on Tuesday, roads and transport executive director Walter Shaidi wrote that the current fare of R5 was creating unfair competition in the area.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.