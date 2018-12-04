Death toll of fire victims rises to 10
SANParks Garden Route spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said on Monday that Sandra Davidson, who was badly burnt in the fire which gutted three SANParks staff homes in Beervlei forestry village on October 29, had died.
