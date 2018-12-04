News

Classmate’s tale inspires Santa’s little helpers

Uitenhage pupils bring Christmas to Coffee Bay

By Tremaine van Aardt - 04 December 2018

The girl – who is not being named – joined the Christian primary intermediate school this year with her older brother, 16, and younger sister, 6, after they were adopted by Uitenhage resident and pastor, Elroy Bagley.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X