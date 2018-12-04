Boy, 4, dies in house fire

A four-year-old boy died and two other children were hospitalised after a fire gutted a house in Gelvan Park on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the fire started at about 10:40am in a double storey house on the corner of Du Plessis and Aubrey streets.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said details were sketchy but at the time of the fire, the parents and children were inside the house.

“Two children aged between six and 11 years were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation while a third child, a four-year-old boy, died inside the house,” he said.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown and fire department investigators have been called in to assist.”

Rheeder said that the fire appeared to have started on the second floor of the house before spreading.

The fire department was notified and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Rheeder said no foul play was suspected.

An inquest docket is under investigation.