Woman dies after falling off cliff while celebrating birthday in Cape Town

A 31-year-old woman celebrating her birthday died after falling down a cliff on Sunday at the Chapman’s Peak lookout point in Cape Town. Her name has not been revealed.

A witness alerted authorities after seeing the woman fall just after 5pm on Sunday from the popular spot near Hout Bay.

National Sea Rescue Institute boats joined an ambulance and rescue squad along with the police to find the body. Wilderness Search and Rescue‚ EMS rescue technicians and the Skymed rescue helicopter were also sent to the scene.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the woman had been celebrating her birthday at the lookout point when she fell. He said the recovery entailed a high-angle‚ technical operation.

“Family were cared for on the scene by police‚ a police trauma counsellor‚ NSRI crew and EMS rescue paramedics‚” he said.