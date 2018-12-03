Residents denounce northern areas violence
Residents of the crime plagued communities of Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp threw their weight behind a crime awareness roadshow that began at Frank Joubert Primary School in Highfield Road, Schauderville, on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.