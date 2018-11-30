Asset cops want R2m from law firm
In court, it emerged that Dawid le Roux, of Le Roux Inc, was the managing trustee for former IPTS head Mhleli Tshamase’s Mawela Trust – which indicated a possibly corrupt relationship, Myburgh contended.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.