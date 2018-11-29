Trash-busters clean up Central

Volunteers join Mandela Bay Development Agency drive to help manage public cleanliness

Representatives from the Healing Hands Foundation, the metro’s environmental health department, the ward 5 councillor’s office, the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Central Clinic joined in, as well as the Humewood police station and the Reintegration of Offenders.

