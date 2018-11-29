Trash-busters clean up Central
Volunteers join Mandela Bay Development Agency drive to help manage public cleanliness
Representatives from the Healing Hands Foundation, the metro’s environmental health department, the ward 5 councillor’s office, the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Central Clinic joined in, as well as the Humewood police station and the Reintegration of Offenders.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.