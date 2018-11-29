‘Print links accused to heist’

Evidence on gun points to one of suspects in Fischer’s Jewellers robbery, says police expert

Testifying for the state, fingerprint expert Detective Warrant Officer Kelvin Swartbooi said the print on the magazine of a Z88 Vektor pistol found in a black handbag in a taxi in Schauderville on July 29 2016 was that of Lindokuhle January.

