A "conflict" between two of the men alleged to have murdered Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik resulted in one of them parting ways with his lawyer in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Sizwe Biyela‚ 26‚ told the court's Zulu interpreter he could no longer be represented by the legal aid attorney provided to him and his co-accused‚ Nkosinathi Khumalo‚ 31.

Biyela said he wanted to be represented by a legal aid attorney specifically provided to him.

He and Khumalo seemed flustered and scared as they were escorted into court by a dozen heavily armed anti-gang Unit members. They tried to hide their faces from the cameras as they shuffled into court in chains and handcuffs.

A better-dressed third accused‚ Vuyile Maliti‚ 35‚ seemed relatively unperturbed by the proceedings.

All three men are accused of killing Mihalik outside his children's primary school in Green Point on October 30. The case was postponed until December 13 for a bail hearing.