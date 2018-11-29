#Eishkom is really back - New round of loadshedding announced
Eskom will implement stage 1 loadshedding from midday Thursday until 10pm‚ “due to a number of unplanned outages“‚ the electricity utility announced.
“Non-Eskom customers are urged to contact their municipalities for a list of which areas will be affected‚” it added.
#PowerAlert : As a result of increased plant outages, #loadshedding stage 1 will be implemented from 12noon until 22h00 today (29 Nov 2018). @KhuluPhasiwe @TrafficSA @CityPowerJhb @CityofJoburgZA @City_Ekurhuleni @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @CityofCT— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 29, 2018
Eskom’s debt service costs have doubled in just a single year to R45-billion‚ Business Day reported this week — highlighting the perilous state of the power utility‚ which supplies about 90% of SA’s energy needs.
Eskom has applied to the National Energy Regulator of SA for an electricity tariff hike of 15% per year for the next three years.
Earlier this month‚ the company said 10 out of 15 coal-fired power stations were experiencing supply shortages. Its coal stockpiles now also face the added risk of getting wet from summer rains.
Stage one rotational loadshedding was also implemented on November 18.
Eskom has implemented Stage 1 loadshedding from 12H00 until 22H00.— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 29, 2018
Group 7 will be switched off from 12h00 to 14H30; Group 1 from 14H00 to 16H30; Group 3 from 16H00 to 18H30; the geyers from 18H00 to 20H30 and Group 8 from 20H00 to 22H30.