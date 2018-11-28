Hlaudi Motsoeneng may no longer be in the bosses' chair at the SABC but he is still preaching about the 90% local music content quota. He told the audience at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards that radio stations should not only play a local artist's music when they were dead.

Hlaudi was fired from the broadcaster in June last year but resurfaced at the awards over the weekend to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza.

The official program showed that Hlaudi joined the award's founder Perfecta Khumalo on stage‚ while social media was flooded with comments about how he stole the show‚ like he's done in the past when he starts preaching about artists' dying poor.

"I don't understand why radio stations play local music when artists are dead. Why not honour them while they still alive‚" Hlaudi said.

He then went on to speak about the benefits of a local music quota.

The former SABC COO claimed that things would have been different at the broadcaster if he was still there.

"It's true‚ if I was still at the SABC‚ these awards would be a live event with (live) coverage."

Hlaudi told Sowetan earlier this month that the SABC had performed well under his leadership.

The awards were a welcome break for Hlaudi‚ who has been in and out of the court room since getting the boot.

Just last week the Constitutional Court shot down his application for leave to appeal a Labour Court decision around the firing of eight journalists in 2016.