The ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences‚ the national executive committee (NEC)‚ was left paralysed during Jacob Zuma’s second term of office.

A faction in the NEC supporting Zuma had rendered the views of other members moot‚ leaving the power of decision solely in the hands of the then-president.

This is according to former minister and NEC member Ngoako Ramatlhodi‚ who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

“There was a faction in the NEC that was unrelenting in defending his (Zuma’s) position. My sense is it had the upper hand because of the power of the president in the NEC. [Zuma] would disregard the flow of debate and arrive at his own conclusions ... A faction is something which is a very difficult animal to control. The result is that it factionalises the non-faction‚” Ramatlhodi said.