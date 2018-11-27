A KwaZulu-Natal police officer shot and killed his wife and her brother‚ before turning the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the police officer‚ who was stationed at the Protection and Security Services unit in KwaMashu‚ was waiting for his divorce proceedings to start at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday when he opened fire on his wife and her brother.

“They were in the divorce court. When the court adjourned for tea at 11am‚ the man shot and killed his wife and her brother and then shot himself‚” Mbhele said.

“He later died in hospital.”

He said the police would open an inquest and a case of murder.

According to reports‚ the police officer and his wife had two children who live in Johannesburg.