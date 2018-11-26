In video footage doing the rounds on social media‚ a child‚ accompanied by her mother and two siblings‚ is caught stealing a customer’s bag at a restaurant in Paarl‚ Western Cape.

The woman and her children are seen wandering around outside Steers at the Paarl mall.

They then go towards the entrance of the restaurant and stand there for a couple seconds‚ before going back outside.

After standing and looking in the direction of the victim‚ the woman and the youngest of the children‚ a boy‚ approach the table.

The mother is seen taking her phone out of her pocket and‚ while talking on the phone‚ walks close to the customer’s table with her children on tow.

The eldest of the children‚ a girl‚ is seen kneeling down. She then takes the customer’s bag from under the table.

They all leave the area without being noticed.

Samantha Williams‚ a manager at Steers‚ confirmed that the incident had taken place on Sunday last week.

“The customer came to the counter and told us that her bag was stolen‚ but unfortunately we could not do anything about it‚ so we referred her to centre management‚” Williams said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police were investigating a case of theft.

“A theft case is currently being investigated by the Paarl police. No other incidents pertaining to the suspects in the footage have been reported to SAPS Paarl before or after the incident of the 11th. Detectives are following up on all leads. Investigations continue‚” Van Wyk said.