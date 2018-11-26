Former National Treasury communications chief Phumza Macanda said the institution was "in a state of mourning" after Jacob Zuma sacked Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015.

Testifying before the state capture inquiry on Monday‚ Macanda said she was on sick leave when the former president reshuffled his cabinet on December 9 that year.

"We were in shock. There was almost a sense of mourning within Treasury that morning. A lot of us did not know how to make sense of the developments. We were just standing around talking to each other‚" Macanda said.

Nene was replaced by state capture-implicated Des van Rooyen. Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile previously testified that he called Van Rooyen the morning after Zuma announced his appointment and asked about releasing a media statement to address the market crash that followed the reshuffle.

Macanda said she was present during the call.