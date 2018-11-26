News

PE activist gets new lungs in double transplant

Long wait finally over for brave former Marine

By Estelle Ellis - 26 November 2018

After decades of health struggles and almost three months of waiting, Port Elizabeth resident and organ donor activist Peter Moore on Friday received the double lung transplant he so desperately needed.

Most Read

