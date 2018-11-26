DA wants Cogta to intervene in Bay's administration

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay wants Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Zweli Mkhize to intervene in the municipality by sending an administrator to take charge of the city’s administration.

This, as city manager Johann Mettler is currently on suspension and the city is on its third acting city manager since Mettler was suspended in September.

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga announced at a press briefing on Monday that the party would also be writing to Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa within the next 24 hours to intervene in the metro.

Meanwhile, the DA announced it would be tabling motions of no confidence in mayor Mongameli Bobani, speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and chief whip Bicks Ndoni at the next ordinary council meeting on December 4.

This will be the DA's first attempt to remove Bobani since he took office.

However, the party supported an earlier attempt by the ACDP and COPE to oust the mayor through a motion of exigency on November 2.

Bhanga said conversations with national leaders of other parties were underway to lobby support for their motion.

"We know that this coalition is on the brink of collapse and therefore we are going to mobilise residents, political parties and anyone who can support us because we can't allow the city to be stolen again," Bhanga said.

Bobani was not immediately available for comment.