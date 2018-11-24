President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Minimum Wage Bill‚ which is expected to benefit about six-million workers who currently earn below R3‚700 a month when it comes into effect on January 1 2019.

It is understood the president enacted four labour bills on Friday following heightened pressure by Cosatu to finalise the legislation‚ especially the minimum wage bill‚ which the federation considers a victory after campaigning for it for years. Critics have warned that the law may lead to job cuts in an economy that is already struggling with unemployment of more than 27%.

The minimum wage law‚ which was formulated at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)‚ has been in the works since 2015‚ with parties agreeing in 2017 to set a minimum hourly wage rate of R20.

Its initial implementation date was pushed from May 1 following a series of blunders during the bill’s drafting period.

In its initial response to the proposals‚ the national Treasury warned that the system would affect jobs and the economy in the long term if it were implemented recklessly.

Ramaphosa also signed three other labour bills‚ including the Labour Laws Amendment Bill‚ which will enable the implementation of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Act‚ and which extends a variety of benefits to retrenched workers; as well as amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act‚ which will introduce changes‚ including parental and adoption leave.

The president has also signed the Labour Relations Amendment Bill‚ which makes way for the establishment of an advisory arbitration panel to deal with long and violent strike action in the interests of labour stability.

According to the minimum wage bill‚ the wage will be adjusted annually by a yet-to-be-appointed commission.

To mitigate its impact on vulnerable sectors‚ domestic workers and farm workers were excluded from the initial phasing in of the R20 rate‚ with their inclusion date yet to be fixed.

