Stop land evictions or else - EFF

The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has warned the coalition government that if it did not stop evicting land invaders in the metro, the party would do to it what it did to former mayor Athol Trollip’s administration.

In a statement sent on Wednesday night, EFF regional secretary Hector Peter accused the current political leadership of being no different from the DA-led coalition ousted on August 27 which did not condone land invasions.

Peter warned the ANC, UDM, United Front and AIC that the EFF would not fold its arms while people were threatened and forcefully removed “by the likes of [human settlements political head Andile] Mfunda”.

On Wednesday, the municipality demolished the structures at the newly-erected Baywest informal settlement, between Perseverance and Despatch.

More than 200 residents chipped in R300 each for the clearing of bushes and on Wednesday complained their money had gone down the drain.

Peter said: “We want to make it categorically clear that we distance ourselves as the EFF from such actions and we will be in support of the people in dealing with such arrogance from those who are enemies of the people.

“The patience, endurance and long-suffering of our people must not be tested and want to make it clear we will never support any government and leadership that seeks to undermine our people,” Peter said.

Hector said the EFF was unwavering in that people should occupy land and had agreed no people should be removed.

“We call upon the ANC and the coalition leadership to rectify this situation before we take to the streets and advocate for it's downfall”.

Peter said the EFF would be forced to act if nothing changed.