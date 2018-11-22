WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle
President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Thursday.
Ramaphosa is expected to replace late minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa and former home affairs minister minister Malusi Gigaba‚ the Presidency said on Thursday morning.
Gigaba resigned last week after Ramaphosa reportedly ordered him to‚ following a finding against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
