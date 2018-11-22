News

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle

22 November 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Thursday.

Ramaphosa is expected to replace late minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa and former home affairs minister minister Malusi Gigaba‚ the Presidency said on Thursday morning.

Gigaba resigned last week after Ramaphosa reportedly ordered him to‚ following a finding against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to announce changes to the cabinet at 3pm. Two ministerial posts need filling in Environmental Affairs and in Home Affairs.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X