PE teen is working hard to hit the funny bone

Comedy is serious business for schoolboy Wildon Badier as he puts on his fourth show

After his exams end on Thursday, Mount Pleasant schoolboy Wildon Badier is ready for a laugh and he hopes his comedy show in Walmer on Tuesday will hit the funny bone. Hill College grade 11 pupil Wildon, 18, has put together The Let’s Call it a Comedy Show, Show with stand-up comics Nkosinathi Maki, Niven Spence, Athenkosi Tshiseka, Tsepiso Nzayo and Roland Gaspar.

