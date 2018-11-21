Heist video ‘not tampered with’
Testifying in the case against four men accused of the July 29 2016 robbery, co-director of Fischer’s Jewellers at Greenacres, Bernhard Moser, said after viewing the footage in court that it was exactly the same video recording he had seen on the morning after the robbery.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.