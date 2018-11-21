Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan believes that his sacking as finance minister in 2017 was a move to halt court processes regarding the closing of Gupta bank accounts.

Gordhan‚ who was testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday‚ described the events leading up to former president Jacob Zuma’s surprise cabinet reshuffle in March last year‚ which saw Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas fired.

Gordhan was on an investor roadshow in London with former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile when they were summoned back to South Africa by the presidency.

This was only days before the North Gauteng High Court was to hear arguments in Gordhan's application seeking declaratory relief from having to intervene in the banks' closure of Gupta-related accounts.

"One could surmise that the intention was to get rid of us‚ put in another minister and withdraw the application to the Pretoria High Court‚" Gordhan told the commission.

Fuzile and Gordhan flew to London on March 26.

"As we literally hit the tarmac at Heathrow‚ I put my phone on and there was a letter from the director-general in the presidency instructing all of us to return immediately.

"The question was‚ what do we do with our time? And also Jonas wasn’t with us. Fuzile and I then discussed the message and said we owe a responsibility to the meetings scheduled‚" said Gordhan.