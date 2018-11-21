Desecrated grave jolts family
Mzwandile Mashelele, 34, visited the grave at the Zwide Cemetery – where both his parents are buried – on Saturday with his three children and aunt Fanisani Mashelele, 63.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.