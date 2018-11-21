City sought to halt all cases started by Mettler
Weeks after Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler was suspended, City Hall moved to halt all the disciplinary cases started by him.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.