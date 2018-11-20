Opera concert for animals
The dynamic duo, along with other artists, will host an opera benefit concert on Wednesday November 28 at 7pm at the NMU south campus auditorium in aid of the animal shelter.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.