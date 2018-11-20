Hospital boss fights ‘tyranny of mob’

Labour Court reserves judgment in case in which former Fort England CEO accuses health department of bowing to ‘unlawful’ union demands

Dr Roger Walsh’s advocate, Sheldon Magardie, argued in the Labour Court before judge Andre van Niekerk that the CEOs of Livingstone Hospital, Dora Nginza Hospital and Elizabeth Donkin Hospital had all been moved previously by superintendent-general Thobile Mbengashe after they had a fallout with labour unions.

