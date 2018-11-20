Councillor on fraud rap back in court
Councillor Mbulelo Manyati, a former undertaker at Zincedeni Funeral Services, along with his son Mandisa Sibham, as well as Dr Lucky Swartbooi, Sakhumzi Bhazi and Phumelela Radu, allegedly tried to claim R30,000 from Metropolitan Life through a funeral policy taken out by Bhazi.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.