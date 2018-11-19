News

Yanga takes the Idols SA crown

By Jessica Levitt - 19 November 2018
Yanga is the winner of season 14 of Idols SA
Yanga is the winner of season 14 of Idols SA
Image: Supplied

Idols SA fans knew that the final leg of the race between Yanga and Thato was going to be a tough one. So‚ when the 17-year-old was announced as the winner of season 14 of the competition‚ Twitter got into trending-mode.

There were over 142m votes cast‚ making it a season record.

"I can't put into words how I feel right now‚ but I can put it in song‚" said the singer.

Congratulations to Yanga on winning @IdolsSA big big talent. 🎈🎉👌🏾

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office

Most Read

X