Yanga takes the Idols SA crown
Idols SA fans knew that the final leg of the race between Yanga and Thato was going to be a tough one. So‚ when the 17-year-old was announced as the winner of season 14 of the competition‚ Twitter got into trending-mode.
Yanga Yangaaaaaaaaa— Xolelwa is my name (@balisa_gwele) November 19, 2018
Well done baby girl#IdolsSA
These is what The Lord can do... Prayer warriors didn't sleep n Yanga pressed on...The plan of God always is the best...as I always say. Yanga...You are anointed #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/zvOlyNfij7— 🇿🇦💕Two~mellow💕 (@Twomellow2) November 19, 2018
Congrats YANGA #IdolsSA WELCOME TO THE GAME!!!’ Kill it!!— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) November 18, 2018
Congratulations sweet Yanga. WAMUHLE ngemphela uJesu (that is my favourite song by the way) how beautiful it’s been to watch your journey. Now Go and Soar 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #IdolsFinale #IdolsSA— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) November 18, 2018
There were over 142m votes cast‚ making it a season record.
"I can't put into words how I feel right now‚ but I can put it in song‚" said the singer.
Congratulations to Yanga on winning @IdolsSA big big talent. 🎈🎉👌🏾
Check out what Yanga's family did after she Won #IdolsSA Season 14..https://t.co/hJIQ5YZ04W pic.twitter.com/Mc2lfmshys— Idols SA 2018 (@IdolsSA2018) November 18, 2018
Yanga deserves to win and Thato is going to be a star also , so kahle kahle they both won 🙌🏽🙌🏽🥂🥂🥂— Brenda M'tambo 🇿🇦 (@BrendaMtambo) November 18, 2018